'No Power Can Stop Hardworking Children': Gujarat Governor Inspires Adani Vidya Mandir Students with Values and Vision

The campus of Adani Vidya Mandir (AVM), Ahmedabad, resonated with inspiration as Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat addressed students with a powerful call to embrace hard work, discipline, and honesty as guiding principles for success.



“When children who work hard from an early age, remain free of vices, and decide to move forward — no power in the world can stop them. For such children, new doors always open,” the Governor told students, encouraging them to live responsibly and courageously.



Lessons from Great Leaders

The Governor reminded the audience that coming from a difficult background should never be seen as a limitation. He drew examples from the lives of iconic leaders, including former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who rose above hardships to shape history.



He emphasized that real success lies in staying away from choices that lead to doubt, shame, or fear, and instead choosing simplicity, honesty, and healthy living.



Celebrating AVM’s Changemaker Model

Welcomed by Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and Mrs. Shilin Adani, Trustee, the Governor praised AVM’s unique model of free, values-driven education. He highlighted how the institution has enabled first-generation learners to secure places in India’s premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS.



The Governor’s visit was part of AVM’s Changemaker Series, which has previously hosted eminent personalities such as mathematics prodigy Nischal Narayana, actor and social worker John Abraham, ISRO scientist Nilesh Desai, UNICEF’s Cynthia McCaffrey, and India’s youngest IPS officer Safin Hasan.



AVM: A Beacon of Hope in Education

Established in 2008, Adani Vidya Mandir provides holistic, free education — covering tuition, books, uniforms, meals, extracurriculars, and transport — to first-generation learners. The school blends academic rigor with ethics, values, and social responsibility, standing as a beacon of empowerment for underprivileged children.



The Adani Foundation currently runs four AVM schools across India — in Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar (Gujarat), Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Surguja (Chhattisgarh).



Building Leaders of Tomorrow

The Governor’s address left the students deeply motivated, reinforcing AVM’s belief that education rooted in values creates leaders capable of transforming society. As Shri Acharya Devvrat concluded, the message was clear: character, discipline, and perseverance remain the true stepping stones to success.



Read More - Rupee Swaps Spike on Quarter-End Flows, RBI Policy in Focus