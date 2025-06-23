No Steering, No Pedals! Tesla’s Robotaxi Now a Reality in This Country—Costs Just ₹410

Updated 23 June 2025 at 19:00 IST
Tesla’s eagerly awaited Robotaxi is finally hitting the roads. After years of big claims made by Tesla Founder Elon Musk, the company’s autonomous ride-hailing fleet will see an official rollout in its home market.
Here’s a timeline of Tesla’s Robotaxi journey so far, what’s launching now, and where the company is headed next.
It may be recalled that in October 2024, Tesla unveiled the Cybercab — its first purpose-built Robotaxi — during a showcase event titled “We, Robot.” The Tesla Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, is a two-passenger, battery-electric, self-driving car that was developed by Tesla. The prototype of the autonomous vehicle had no steering wheel or pedals.
After months of internal testing, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi pilot service in Austin, Texas on June 22, 2025. As per numerous media reports, the fleet consists of 10–20 modified Model Y vehicles that are equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Notably, the vehicles are operating in geofenced urban zones.
Despite the vehicles being technically driverless, they are equipped with a teleoperator or remote supervisor as a safety measure. While the rides are offered on an invitation basis, fares are at $4.20 (₹410) per trip.
As per media reports, Tesla is planning a phased expansion through 2025 and into 2026, with an initial focus on its home market.
Here are the cities which can see this model on their roads:
While the current pilot uses adapted Model Y vehicles, Tesla’s dedicated Robotaxi model — the Cybercab — is slated for full-scale production in 2026, as per media speculation. Unlike its current lineup, this vehicle would be tailor-made for ride-hailing, optimized for comfort, safety, and autonomy.
