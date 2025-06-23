No Steering, No Pedals! Tesla’s Robotaxi Now a Reality in This Country—Costs Just ₹410

Tesla’s eagerly awaited Robotaxi is finally hitting the roads. After years of big claims made by Tesla Founder Elon Musk, the company’s autonomous ride-hailing fleet will see an official rollout in its home market.

Here’s a timeline of Tesla’s Robotaxi journey so far, what’s launching now, and where the company is headed next.

Genesis of the vehicle

It may be recalled that in October 2024, Tesla unveiled the Cybercab — its first purpose-built Robotaxi — during a showcase event titled “We, Robot.” The Tesla Cybercab, also known as the Robotaxi, is a two-passenger, battery-electric, self-driving car that was developed by Tesla. The prototype of the autonomous vehicle had no steering wheel or pedals.

Maiden Public Pilot in Austin

After months of internal testing, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi pilot service in Austin, Texas on June 22, 2025. As per numerous media reports, the fleet consists of 10–20 modified Model Y vehicles that are equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Notably, the vehicles are operating in geofenced urban zones.

Despite the vehicles being technically driverless, they are equipped with a teleoperator or remote supervisor as a safety measure. While the rides are offered on an invitation basis, fares are at $4.20 (₹410) per trip.

Where Tesla Robotaxis Are Headed Next?



As per media reports, Tesla is planning a phased expansion through 2025 and into 2026, with an initial focus on its home market.

Here are the cities which can see this model on their roads:

San Francisco & Los Angeles: As regulatory talks are ongoing, Tesla is eyeing a rollout by late 2025.

San Antonio, Texas: Earmarked as the next major city for launch.

Other Cities in the US: Tesla aims to deploy hundreds of robotaxis across several urban centres before the end of 2025, as per media reports.

Europe & China: Expected in 2026, pending complex regulatory clearances — especially in data-sensitive markets like China, as per media speculation.

Tesla Cybercab for 2026 Production