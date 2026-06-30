Noel Tata To Step Down As Voltas Chairman

Amid uncertainty over the public listing of Tata Sons, Noel Tata, who is also the present Chairman of Tata Trusts, has stepped down as the Chairman of Voltas.

The outgoing Chairman of Voltas has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years and also serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tata Investment Corporation Limited, Tata International Limited, Tata International West Asia DMCC, Dubai, UAE.

He is also the Vice- Chairman of Tata Steel Limited and Titan Company Limited, whilst holding onto the post of Non-Executive Nominee Director in Tata Sons Private Limited.

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His last executive assignment was as the Managing director of Tata International Limited, the trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, between August 2010 and November 2021, where he grew the company from a turnover of USD 500 million to over USD 3 billion.

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