Noida Luxury Launch: Godrej Properties Sells Homes Worth Rs 2,000 Crore

Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer, has reported sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of its luxury residential project in Noida. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's strong presence and appeal in the NCR real estate market.

“ Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE scrip id: GODREJPROP), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has sold over 275 homes worth over INR 2,000 crores at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida”, as per exchange filing.

Godrej: Project Overview

The newly launched project is strategically located in Sector 44, Noida, a prime area known for its proximity to key amenities and excellent connectivity. The development offers a range of luxury apartments designed to cater to the evolving preferences of modern homebuyers.

Encouraged by the positive market response, Godrej Properties plans to introduce more luxury projects in Noida and other major cities. The company remains committed to meeting the growing demand for premium residential spaces and enhancing urban living experiences.

Godrej: Sales Performance

The overwhelming response from buyers led to sales surpassing Rs 2,000 crore within a short span, highlighting the project's appeal and the robust demand for luxury housing in Noida. This sales milestone is a testament to Godrej Properties' reputation for delivering quality and luxury in its developments.

The launch is significant for Godrej Properties as it strengthens the company's footprint in the competitive Noida real estate market. The project aligns with the company's strategy to expand its luxury offerings in key urban centres across India.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today

As of 3:00 PM on April 1, 2025, Godrej Properties' share price was Rs 2,130.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs 2,129.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a market capitalization of approximately Rs 64,140 crore.