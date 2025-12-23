Non-IT Sectors Steal The Show: Hospitality, Education Sectors Drive India's Job Market Growth in 2025

The hiring activity in 2025 witnessed a transition as recruitment was led by non-IT sectors with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) growing at 41% year-on-year (YoY) during the January to November period, according to India's top employment site's report.

Not IT, These Sectors Led India's Job Market Growth In 2025

While the IT-Software hiring declined by 2% in Q1 (calendar year), non-IT sectors such as hospitality recorded 23% growth in the latter part of this year. Education hiring also rose sharply, closing the year with 28% growth, meanwhile, the real estate sector registered a 17% increase in hiring, as per the Naukri report.

Meanwhile, the boom in hiring recorded in AI/ML vertical remained constant for roles such as Machine Learning Engineers and Search Engineers, which ranked among the most sought-after jobs across all quarters.

The demand skewed strongly towards high-value talent. Hiring for AI/ML roles offering salaries of over Rs 20 lakh per annum surged to 62% growth during October–November.

The overall hiring averaged approximately “6–7% year-on-year growth, with notable spikes in November (+23%), June (+11%) and September (+10%).”

This steady improvement reflects growing confidence among employers and a gradual broadening of hiring beyond traditional technology-led demand.

Stable GCC Hiring In 2025, Kolkata Records Highest Hiring Growth

“Global Capability Centre (GCC) hiring remained broadly stable in 2025, recording around 3% year-on-year growth in the latter part of the year. City-level trends, however, showed sharp divergence,” it said.

Kolkata posted a significant 82% growth during the October–November period, while Chennai and Hyderabad recorded growth of over 20%, reflecting selective expansion in specific talent hubs, it added.

Freshers Hiring Trend In Non-Metro Cities

Fresher hiring gained momentum through the year, particularly in the second half. Hiring for “professionals with 0–3 years of experience moved from being flat in JFM’25 to 11% year-on-year growth in the October–November period”, supported largely by non-IT sectors.