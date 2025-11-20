Noodles, Frozen Paranthas And Home Delivered Food: How Working Couples Are Changing India's Food Habits

As both partners in a household become working professionals, the demand for convenience surges. Consequently, there is a distinct rise in the preference for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, semi-processed foods, and increased frequency of dining out.

Prof. Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, said at the Delhi School of Economics conference that the surge in women joining the workforce is the biggest hidden driver behind India’s exploding demand for convenience food.

“Increasing participation of women in the workforce… it has implications in terms of our food habits,” he said. “When both husband and wife are working, the demand for ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, semi-processed food, and out-dining all increases.”

From 32% to Just 10%: The Vanishing Cereal Plate

In rural India, spending on cereals and substitutes has crashed from 32% of the food budget in the early 2000s to barely 10% today. In its place, a sharp increase in beverages, packaged snacks and processed foods, which now accounts for 21% of rural food wallets and 28% in cities (up from just 6% two decades ago).

The Double-Edged Dinner Table

Prof. Sharma called this shift “extremely important and welcome” for farmers it is pushing agriculture toward high-value fruits, milk, meat and eggs.

But he immediately flagged the health alarm, “We have two sets of problems; on one hand, malnutrition is prevalent… about one-third of our children are stunted or underweight. On the other side, because of overnutrition, lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension are now seen even in rural areas and in children below 20 years of age.”

In plain words, working couples are reaching for quick Maggi, frozen paratha and restaurant deliveries to save time, but the same choices are silently raising blood sugar and blood pressure across generations.

The New Normal in Every Indian Home

Urbanisation and young aspirational families are adding fuel. “The kind of food they eat is entirely different from what we eat,” Prof. Sharma noted, pointing to the same trend that has turned neighbourhood kirana stores into mini-supermarkets stocked with instant noodles, cold drinks and ready mixes.