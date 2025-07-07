Nordic Dream vs. Indian Reality? ‘35% Tax In India, No Safety Net’ Post Sets Off Viral Debate

Are you getting your tax's worth in India? Looks like a storm is brewing over Musk led X, formerly Twitter, after a twitterati Vineeth K sparked a debate over comparing taxes paid India to lower tax rates in Nordic nations, however, what caught the curiosity of netizens was a higher quality of life it guarantees abroad.

Making several rethink the actual benefits of paying your taxes, Vineeth K, Founder of Dealsdhamaka and PointPerksPicks, posted the contrast of life of taxpayers in India to Nordic countries, especially in terms of facilities, security, and overall well-being.

"Nordic Countries have 30-40% income Tax

- Free education

- Free healthcare

- Excellent work hours

- Brilliant infrastructure & roads

- Security incase of job loss

I pay 35% in #India

- Roads with potholes

- Corrupted Netas

- High Taxes on health insurance

- No security if the job is lost, " he mentioned in his X post.





Immediately garnering attention over X, netizens were quick to pick sides with some agreeing to him, and others injecting a fresh perspective.



“I keep hearing Nordic countries as examples for being best systems. But the major factors for them are: 1) Highly export oriented economies giving them massive budget surplus. 2) High income tax rates of 50% for top tier infact Sweden has just 2 slabs 30% for below $60k and 50% for above that. 3) And the biggest favourable thing was low population. But with high immigration of low income population things are changing and whether the same model will sustain is to be seen. So, solutions to our problems cannot be found elsewhere as we are the most unique in the world. And the answers have to found and fought for within,” a netizen replied.

Vineeth responded: “While I agree with what you said, lets also remember that almost everyone is taxed in Nordic countries. Direct tax burden does not fall onto merely 3-4% of the population. Board Tax base vs. Narrow Tax base.”

Another X user weighed in saying, “Yes I have worked briefly in Nordic. And it was amazing how secured their job is. Even if they get laid off they get 1.5 years of full salary. + free education + free healthcare.”