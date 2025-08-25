North Or South India? Which Region Topped The Stock Market Investors Chart?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) data revealed that north India continues to lead the highest investors base region wise in the south Asian nation with above 4.3 crore registered investors as of July 2025.

The region reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, reflecting strong retail participation and rising confidence in the markets.

"Regionally, North India continued to lead with 4.3 crore registered investors as of July 2025, followed by west India at 3.5 crore, south India at 2.4 crore, and east India at 1.4 crore. On a year-on-year basis, north and south India posted over 20 per cent growth in investor numbers,' according to the report.

Meanwhile, pan-India NSE's unique registered investor base stood at 11.8 crore by the end of July 2025.

In August, 15.1 lakh new investors were registered, signalling the highest monthly addition in the last six months.

The past three months have witnessed consistent double-digit sequential growth in new registrations. However, the pace has slowed compared with the same period in FY25. Between April and July 2025 (FY26-to-date), the average monthly addition stood at 12.4 lakh, significantly lower than the average of 19.8 lakh per month recorded in FY25-to-date.

The moderation could be the result of tailwinds like tariff induces pressure selling in Indian stock market indices and geopolitical tensions.

However, the recent uptick signals deepening trust of investors in India's capital markets and the resilience of sentiment in the face of external challenges.