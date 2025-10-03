Updated 3 October 2025 at 11:08 IST
Northern Railway’s First Auto Train to Kashmir: 116 Cars Journey from Manesar to Anantnag
Northern Railway has dispatched its first-ever automobile rake from Manesar in Haryana to Anantnag in south Kashmir, carrying 116 vehicles. This milestone strengthens Kashmir’s rail connectivity, improves logistics efficiency, and eases road congestion, following the success of the first cement freight train earlier in August under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In a landmark development for rail logistics in Kashmir, Northern Railway on Wednesday dispatched its first automobile rake from Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) at Manesar to the Anantnag Goods Shed in south Kashmir.
The train carries 116 passenger vehicles, including popular models like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso.
“The first automobile rake has been dispatched by Northern Railways from Maruti Suzuki India Limited in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) at Manesar to Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir valley today,” said a Railways PRO from the Jammu division.
Journey Across Scenic and Strategic Routes
The auto train departed Manesar at 12:35 pm on Wednesday and is expected to cover the 850-kilometre journey in approximately 45 hours, reaching the newly inaugurated Anantnag railway terminal at 10:00 am on October 3.
On its route, the train will traverse the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, a significant engineering feat that highlights the strategic importance of the region’s rail infrastructure.
Boosting Regional Connectivity and Logistics Efficiency
Rail officials said the rail connectivity under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has significantly strengthened regional integration, improved logistics efficiency, and eased road congestion.
Since August 9, when the first cement freight train successfully reached Anantnag from Rupnagar in Punjab, several freight trains carrying the Army’s winter stock, fruits, and other essential items have operated on the route.
Read More - Selling Pressure Returns To Stocks As Nifty, Sensex Down In Opening Bell
“These developments not only enhance supply chain efficiency but also ensure timely delivery of goods to the Kashmir valley,” the Railways PRO added.
A Milestone for Kashmir’s Freight Network
The successful launch of the automobile freight train marks another milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network, offering a reliable and faster alternative to road transport for both commercial and essential cargo. Officials are optimistic that increased train services will further boost trade and economic activities in the region.
(With Inputs From PTI)
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 11:08 IST