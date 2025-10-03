Northern Railway’s First Auto Train to Kashmir: 116 Cars Journey from Manesar to Anantnag

In a landmark development for rail logistics in Kashmir, Northern Railway on Wednesday dispatched its first automobile rake from Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) at Manesar to the Anantnag Goods Shed in south Kashmir.



The train carries 116 passenger vehicles, including popular models like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso.

“The first automobile rake has been dispatched by Northern Railways from Maruti Suzuki India Limited in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) at Manesar to Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir valley today,” said a Railways PRO from the Jammu division.



Journey Across Scenic and Strategic Routes

The auto train departed Manesar at 12:35 pm on Wednesday and is expected to cover the 850-kilometre journey in approximately 45 hours, reaching the newly inaugurated Anantnag railway terminal at 10:00 am on October 3.

On its route, the train will traverse the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, a significant engineering feat that highlights the strategic importance of the region’s rail infrastructure.



Boosting Regional Connectivity and Logistics Efficiency

Rail officials said the rail connectivity under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has significantly strengthened regional integration, improved logistics efficiency, and eased road congestion.