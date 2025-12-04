Not Before February 10? IndiGo Accepts Rostering Challenges, Cancellations Likely For Next 2-3 Days

IndiGo’s ongoing operational disruptions have drawn direct intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry, with the government reviewing the situation amid a sharp rise in flight cancellations across the airline’s network. According to a detailed communication issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, the airline has been cancelling nearly 170–200 flights daily since late November—far above its normal range.

The Civil Aviation Minister held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and IndiGo’s leadership to assess the escalating disruptions. The Minister also directed airport authorities across the country to monitor crowding and support stranded passengers, while the DGCA has been tasked with keeping a close watch on airfares to prevent spikes during the cancellation period.

At a separate regulatory review chaired by the Director General of Civil Aviation, IndiGo attributed the surge in disruptions to multiple factors, including the transition to Phase-II of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season operational constraints. The tougher fatigue-management norms, implemented in July and November following court directions, aim to enhance safety but have also tightened night-duty limits and increased crew requirements.

What IndiGo told DGCA

During the meeting, IndiGo’s senior leadership presented detailed submissions explaining the root of the disruptions. The airline said it is facing acute transitional challenges after the shift to Phase-II of the revised FDTL norms, particularly in recalibrating rosters for night operations. Crew availability has been stretched sharply, with IndiGo admitting that its internal projections underestimated the manpower needed under the new safety framework.

The airline acknowledged significant planning gaps during Phase-II implementation and said winter fog, a heavier night-duty share, and limited slot availability had amplified the strain. To prevent any compromise on safety margins, IndiGo has requested temporary operational variations from two FDTL clauses—para 3.11 on night-duty definition and para 6.1.4 for operations encroaching night hours—for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026.

IndiGo further informed DGCA that it expects cancellations to continue for the next two to three days as part of an internal stabilization plan. It will also proactively scale down operations from December 8 to reduce pressure on crew scheduling. The airline assured the regulator that corrective measures have begun and that full operational stability will be restored by February 10.

On-Ground checks and DGCA’s directives

In parallel, DGCA teams have been deployed at major airports to assess how the airline is managing the disruptions. During an inspection at Delhi Terminal 1—one of the worst-affected points—regulators observed that IndiGo’s passenger-handling manpower was insufficient to deal with the rush caused by repeated delays and cancellations. The airline has been told to increase staff and strengthen support systems immediately.

The regulator has also issued a comprehensive set of compliance instructions. IndiGo must submit a clear roadmap linking crew recruitment to aircraft induction, restructure its rosters in line with the new norms, undertake safety-risk assessments, and file fortnightly progress reports on crew availability and operational recovery. The DGCA has additionally asked the airline to formally detail its FDTL relaxation requirements for regulatory review.