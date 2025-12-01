November GST Revenue Inches Up 0.7% To Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Amid Soft Domestic Demand

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections registered only a marginal rise in November 2025, even as the overall financial-year performance remained solid, according to provisional data released by the government. Gross GST revenue stood at ₹1,70,276 crore, up 0.7% from ₹1,69,016 crore in November 2024.



The slight uptick follows a much stronger performance in October 2025, when gross GST mop-up rose 4.6% to around ₹1.95 lakh crore compared to ₹1.87 lakh crore collected a year earlier.

Year-to-Date Collections Stay Firm

Despite November’s subdued growth, the April–November 2025 period maintained strong momentum.

Gross GST revenue for the first eight months of FY26 reached ₹14,75,488 crore, marking a robust 8.9% year-on-year rise.

Net GST revenue for November stood at ₹1,52,079 crore, up 1.3% compared to last year, while year-to-date net revenue reached ₹12,79,434 crore, growing 7.3% annually.

Refunds Show Mixed Trajectory

Refund trends remained uneven. Total refunds stood at ₹18,196 crore, down 4% year-on-year. Export refunds, however, rose 3.5%, indicating continued resilience in outbound shipments, while domestic refunds fell sharply by 12%, reflecting softer domestic activity.

Domestic Revenue Slips, Imports Provide Support

Domestic GST revenue weakened in November as collections fell 2.3% year-on-year, largely due to reduced IGST inflows on domestic transactions. Gross domestic revenue amounted to ₹1,24,300 crore, down from ₹1,27,281 crore in November 2024.



By contrast, GST from imports continued to show strength. Gross import revenue rose to ₹45,976 crore, a solid 10.2% increase from last year, helping cushion overall revenues.

Sharp Drop in Compensation Cess

The compensation cess, still levied as a transitional measure for states, registered a significant fall. Net cess revenue dropped to ₹4,006 crore in November from ₹12,950 crore a year ago, a steep 69% decline.

State-Wise Performance: Northeast Leads, Large States Falter

GST collection trends across states remained mixed, with notable divergences between smaller Northeastern states and major industrial hubs.



Northeastern outperformers:

Arunachal Pradesh (+33%), Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam — all posted positive growth.



Sharp declines:

Mizoram (-41%), Sikkim (-35%) and Ladakh (-28%), highlighting volatility in smaller tax bases.



Major states:

Maharashtra (+3%), Karnataka (+5%) and Kerala (+7%) recorded moderate gains.

Meanwhile, Gujarat (-7%), Tamil Nadu (-4%), Uttar Pradesh (-7%), Madhya Pradesh (-8%) and West Bengal (-3%) saw notable declines in collections.



Union Territories:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands grew 9%, while Lakshadweep saw an 85% contraction.



Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, A Multi-disciplinary PAN India Taxation Firm said ’One needs to understand a bit of economics to understand the muted GST Consumptions in the backdrop of a robust GDP tailwind. GDP = C+I+G+(X-M) whereas GST collections = F(Consumption). To simplify the economics formula, GST Collections is a function of the consumption in the Economy, whereas GDP is a function of Government Expenditure, Investment and trade surplus also alongwith consumption. The increase in GDP had a major component of increased Government expenditure which, when discounted, gives a muted GST Collection. Furthermore, is the impact of GST 2.0 rate reduction. This explains a Gross GST collections increase of only 0.7% In November 2025 in the backdrop of a robust GST growth of 8% for H1 of 25-26. Hence, it seems that the Economy has some work to do in the balance part of the year to keep the Fiscal Deficit in check.