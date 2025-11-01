November Relief! Commercial LPG Prices Cut Across Metros - Full City-Wise Breakdown

Restaurants, hotels and all those small businesses that depend on big cooking gas cylinders can breathe a small sigh of relief this month.



State-run fuel companies have lowered the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder across major cities, with the new rates kicking in on November 1, 2025.

A Timely Break for Businesses

The reduction, while modest, is a welcome break for businesses, especially since they faced a price bump back in September. The price drop is based on current international crude oil trends and offers financial help just as the festive season ramps up.

The amount saved per cylinder ranges from a minimum of Rs 4.50 to a maximum of Rs 6.50 across the metropolitan hubs. For a business that uses dozens of cylinders, these small savings quickly add up, helping them manage their operating costs better.

The City-Wise Savings Snapshot

The price revision isn't uniform, with Kolkata seeing the largest dip this time around. Below is what businesses will pay for a 19-kg cylinder, along with the price change:

Delhi: Now Rs 1,590.50 (down Rs 5 from Rs 1,595.50)

Mumbai: Rs 1,542 (down Rs 5 from Rs 1,547)

Kolkata: Rs 1,694 (down Rs 6.50 from Rs 1,700.50) – the biggest slash among metros

Chennai: Rs 1,750 (down Rs 4.50 from Rs 1,754.50)

The steepest cut of Rs 6.50 per cylinder in Kolkata gives local caterers and food establishments the most substantial cost benefit among the metros.

Household Prices Stay Put

Crucially, this price change only affects the commercial 19-kg cylinder. Household users of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will see no change in their monthly bill.

The rates for domestic cylinders have been held steady since April 2025, continuing an unbroken seven-month stability streak.

This protection keeps households shielded from the volatility of global market price swings, thanks to the government’s underlying subsidy support.

Delhi: Rs 853

Mumbai: Rs 852.50

Kolkata: Rs 879

Chennai: Rs 868.50

More Families Switching to Clean Fuel