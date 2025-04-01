NPS Subscribers: Migration to UPS Now Open – Here’s How

Transition to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) Now Open | Image: ANI

Starting April 1, 2025, National Pension System (NPS) subscribers have the opportunity to migrate to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). This transition aims to provide central government employees with enhanced retirement benefits, including a guaranteed monthly pension.

How to Go from NPS to UPS

To switch from NPS to UPS, eligible employees can follow these steps:



Visit the Official UPS Migration Portal: Access the migration platform at https://npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php.

Log In: Use your existing NPS credentials to log in.

Select UPS Option: Choose the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) under the NPS options.

Complete the Migration Form: Fill out the necessary details and submit the form electronically.



For those who prefer offline processing, physical forms are available and can be submitted as per the guidelines provided on the portal.

Features of the Unified Pension Scheme

The UPS offers several benefits designed to enhance retirement security for government employees:

Guaranteed Pension: Provides a minimum assured monthly pension of ₹10,000 after 10 years of qualifying service. For employees with 25 or more years of service, the pension is calculated at 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months prior to retirement.

Government Contributions: In addition to employee contributions, the government contributes 10% of the basic pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA), along with an additional 8.5% to ensure guaranteed benefits.

Family Pension Provisions: Offers financial support to the family of the employee in case of premature death, ensuring continued financial stability.

Important Things To Know

Before migrating to UPS, employees should consider the following:



Irrevocable Decision: Once the migration to UPS is completed, the choice cannot be reversed.

Eligibility Criteria: The scheme is available to central government employees currently enrolled in NPS and those joining on or after April 1, 2025, within 30 days of joining.

Transition Timeline: Employees are encouraged to complete the migration process promptly to ensure seamless transition and benefit from the UPS features.