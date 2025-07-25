NSDL IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Price Indicates Ahead Of Subscription? Check Dates, Price Band & Other Details

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NSDL is finally set to open on July 30, 2025 and the company has filed the red herring prospectus (RHP) on July 23, 2025.

NSDL IPO: Key Details

The IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), involves the sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (BSI), HDFC Bank Limited, and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the UTI (SUUTI).

NSDL IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 4,011.60 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.01 crore shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE.

There can be a minimum application of 14 lots (252 shares), which requires an investment of Rs 2,02,600 and also investors can invest in 70 lots (1,260 shares) requiring an investment of Rs 10,08,000.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

The proceeds of the proposed issue will go directly to the selling shareholders as it is purely an OFS.

NSDL IPO: Key Dates

The IPO is set to open on July 30, 2025 and closes on August 1, 2025.

The allotment basis will be finalised by August 4, 2025, and the tentative listing on BSE is August 6, 2025.

NSDL IPO: Check GMP

NSDL IPO last GMP is Rs 147. With the price band of 800.00, NSDL IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 947 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 18.38%.

NSDL IPO: Price Band