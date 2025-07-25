NSDL IPO Price Band Announced: Issue Size, Lot Details, Market Cap and More

The company aims to raise approximately Rs 4,000 crore if shares are subscribed at the upper price limit. The subscription period is scheduled from July 30 to August 1, 2025, and anchor investors can place bids starting July 29.



What Investors Should Know



Prospective investors must apply for a minimum of 18 shares per lot, priced at around Rs 14,400 at the highest band rate. Retail participants can bid for a maximum of 13 such lots, providing flexibility to both retail and institutional investors.

After listing, NSDL is expected to have a market valuation close to Rs 16,000 crore. The company’s strong performance was reflected in its financial year ended March 31, 2025, where it recorded a net profit of Rs 343 crore and revenues exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.



Shareholders Parting with Stakes

Significant shareholders like IDBI Bank (offloading roughly 2.22 crore shares) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) (offering about 1.8 crore shares) are the primary sellers. Other entities, including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and SUUTI are also participating in the sale. This is in compliance with SEBI regulations limiting shareholding of a single entity in market infrastructure institutions to 15%.



Allocation and Listing Schedule



The IPO sets aside 85,000 shares for NSDL employees, available at a discounted price of Rs 76 per share. The share allocation includes 50% to institutional investors, 35% to retail investors, and 15% to non-institutional investors.

NSDL’s listing is anticipated on both the BSE and NSE around August 6, 2025.



This IPO offers investors a chance to invest in India’s largest depository entity, backed by robust financial growth and a diversified shareholder base. With leading financial institutions facilitating the issue, including ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal, the public offering is expected to gather substantial market attention.