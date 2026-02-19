NSE To Levy Additional 15% Exposure Margin On 18 Stocks From March F&O Series

The NSE will levy an additional 15% exposure margin on 18 F&O stocks from the March series | Image: NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will impose an additional 15% exposure margin on 18 equity derivatives stocks starting from the March 2026 futures and options (F&O) series, according to an exchange circular.

The additional margin will apply to stocks where position concentration by the top 10 clients exceeds 20% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The assessment has been carried out using three months of rolling data, the NSE said.

The exchange added that the list of stocks attracting the higher margin requirement will be reviewed periodically, based on updated concentration data.

Stocks Under Additional Margin

The stocks identified by the NSE for the additional 15% margin include:

Vodafone Idea

DLF

RBL Bank

Bandhan Bank

SAIL

NMDC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

LIC Housing Finance

JSW Energy

NBCC

Indus Towers

Manappuram Finance

Patanjali Foods

Concor

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Aditya Birla Capital

Sammaan Capital

Margin framework

The NSE said that if a stock is already under any surveillance or additional margin framework, the higher of the applicable margins will be levied. The move is part of the exchange’s risk management measures aimed at monitoring concentrated exposure in the derivatives segment. The revised margin requirement will come into effect from the start of the March 2026 F&O series.