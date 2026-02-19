Updated 19 February 2026 at 17:33 IST
NSE To Levy Additional 15% Exposure Margin On 18 Stocks From March F&O Series
The NSE will levy an additional 15% exposure margin on 18 F&O stocks from the March series after identifying high position concentration by top clients. The decision is based on rolling three-month data and will be reviewed periodically.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will impose an additional 15% exposure margin on 18 equity derivatives stocks starting from the March 2026 futures and options (F&O) series, according to an exchange circular.
The additional margin will apply to stocks where position concentration by the top 10 clients exceeds 20% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The assessment has been carried out using three months of rolling data, the NSE said.
The exchange added that the list of stocks attracting the higher margin requirement will be reviewed periodically, based on updated concentration data.
Stocks Under Additional Margin
The stocks identified by the NSE for the additional 15% margin include:
Advertisement
- Vodafone Idea
- DLF
- RBL Bank
- Bandhan Bank
- SAIL
- NMDC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma
- LIC Housing Finance
- JSW Energy
- NBCC
- Indus Towers
- Manappuram Finance
- Patanjali Foods
- Concor
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
- Aditya Birla Capital
- Sammaan Capital
Margin framework
The NSE said that if a stock is already under any surveillance or additional margin framework, the higher of the applicable margins will be levied. The move is part of the exchange’s risk management measures aimed at monitoring concentrated exposure in the derivatives segment. The revised margin requirement will come into effect from the start of the March 2026 F&O series.
Advertisement
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 19 February 2026 at 17:33 IST