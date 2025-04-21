NTPC Green Energy Shares Under Pressure, Target Price Set at Rs 150: Should You Buy?

National Thermal Power Corporation Green Target Price: NTPC is indicating a powerful upward move in the near term, with technical indicators shifting in favor and a recent price breakout stimulating investor enthusiasm. Analysts are assigning a target price of Rs 150, with the current market price (CMP) around Rs 108.

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, focusing on renewable energy projects. It was incorporated in April 2022. NGEL aims to be a key driver in NTPC's green energy transition, with a target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

NTPC Green: Current Price and Target Price

On April 18, 2025, NTPC Green stocks are currently at Rs 108, having a bullish short-term target at Rs 150. Shares of Green Energy have faced a notable decline in 2025, slipping by nearly 16% since the start of the year. As of the afternoon session today, the stock was trading at Rs 107.35 on the BSE, slightly lower than its previous close of Rs 108.30. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at Rs 90,456 crore.

NTPC Green: Technical Analysis

Despite the dip, brokerage firm Ventura Securities remains optimistic about the stock's prospects. It has set a target price of Rs 150 while recommending a stop loss at Rs 86.

“The stock began its downward trajectory from ₹155 in December 2024 and continued trending lower until it touched Rs 84.60 in March 2025,” Ventura noted. “Although it traded below average levels for several months, a rebound to Rs 105 was observed due to renewed buying interest.

This was followed by profit booking, but the formation of a higher bottom at Rs 87 in April indicates renewed strength. “With support levels now forming between Rs 104–Rs 100, Rs 98, and Rs 95–Rs 92, further accumulation at dips is advised. Technical indicators like KST, MACD, and ADX suggest a positive trend reversal.”

NTPC Green Energy: Q3 Results

On the financial front, NTPC Green Energy delivered a solid Q3 performance. The company posted a 52.3% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 89.4 crore, compared to Rs 58.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 4.1% to Rs 460.9 crore from Rs 442.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, EBITDA dipped slightly by 2.3% to Rs 384.6 crore versus Rs 393.6 crore in the year-ago period, with EBITDA margins narrowing to 83.5% from 88.9%.

NTPC Green Energy remains India’s largest public sector renewable energy firm (excluding hydro) in terms of installed capacity and power generation as of September 30, 2024.