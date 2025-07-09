Nvidia Becomes First Company In The World To Surpass USD 4 Trillion Market Cap

Nvidia has officially become the first publicly listed company in the world to cross the $4 trillion market capitalization mark. Driven by relentless demand for artificial intelligence technologies, the AI chipmaker now stands as Wall Street’s most sought-after stock, outpacing tech giants that once dominated the leaderboard.

With this latest surge, Nvidia not only sets a new record but also redefines investor expectations for tech companies. Its rapid ascent reflects the market’s deep confidence in AI’s transformative potential—and Nvidia’s central role in making that future a reality.

Leads Ahead of Apple and Microsoft

The company has achieved what even Apple and Microsoft, valued above $3 trillion, have yet to accomplish. After first reaching the $1 trillion mark in June 2023, Nvidia’s growth has been exponential, with its valuation more than tripling within a year.

By comparison, Microsoft currently holds a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, with shares recently rising 1.3% to $503, as reported by Reuters.

Unlike its tech peers, Nvidia’s rise has been supercharged by its near-monopoly in the AI hardware space. While Apple and Microsoft maintain strong positions through incremental growth in devices and cloud services, Nvidia’s explosive momentum is fueled by its indispensable role in powering the AI revolution, positioning it not just as a tech leader, but as the core engine behind the future of computing.

Stock Rebound Fueled by AI Hype and Trade Optimism

Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 74% since its April lows, recovering from a dip triggered by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements. Hopes of renewed trade agreements and rising enthusiasm around AI development have reignited investor confidence, pushing the S&P 500 to fresh record highs.

Analysts attribute the rally not only to Nvidia’s strong fundamentals but also to growing global reliance on AI tools from enterprise software to cloud-based infrastructure. Investors are increasingly viewing Nvidia not just as a tech stock, but as a foundational force in a rapidly expanding digital economy.

Driving the AI Infrastructure Race

Tech leaders including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing billions of dollars into building next-gen data centers, many of which rely heavily on Nvidia’s advanced AI chips. While some firms are developing their own processors, Nvidia remains the leading supplier powering today’s AI boom, making its technology critical to nearly every major player in the space.