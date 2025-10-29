Nvidia Nears Historic $5 Trillion Valuation After $500 Billion AI Chip Bookings

Nvidia Corp. is on the brink of a historic milestone, with its market capitalization inching closer to $5 trillion after the U.S. chip giant revealed a staggering $500 billion in bookings for its artificial intelligence (AI) processors and unveiled plans to build seven new supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.



Shares of the Santa Clara-based company soared nearly 5% on Tuesday, adding more than $230 billion to its market value. Nvidia briefly touched a record $4.94 trillion before closing at $4.89 trillion, keeping it within striking distance of the $5 trillion mark — a threshold no other company has yet reached.



The announcement came during CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at a developer conference in Washington, where he unveiled new AI products and strategic partnerships. Huang also lauded policy initiatives under U.S. President Donald Trump, even as Nvidia continues to navigate a complex U.S.-China trade environment that could shape the global technology landscape for years to come.