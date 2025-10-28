Odisha Tops Mutual Fund AAUM Growth Chart in September; Mizoram, Meghalaya Follow: ICRA Analytics

Odisha led mutual fund AAUM growth in September 2025 with an 8.53% monthly rise, followed by Mizoram and Meghalaya, per ICRA Analytics. | Image: Canva

Odisha emerged as the fastest-growing state in terms of Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) for the mutual fund industry in September 2025, according to data released by ICRA Analytics. The state registered an 8.53% month-on-month (MoM) rise in AAUM, outpacing all other regions. Mizoram and Meghalaya followed closely, recording MoM growth of 7.78% and 6.71%, respectively.

Overall, the domestic mutual fund industry’s AAUM climbed 14.37% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.39% MoM during September 2025, reflecting steady retail and institutional participation amid resilient equity markets.

Equity-oriented or growth schemes continued to dominate the asset mix, contributing 55.17% to the industry’s total AAUM. Debt-oriented and liquid schemes followed with shares of 14.46% and 12.44%, respectively. Regionally, Ladakh reported the highest concentration of equity-oriented assets at 90.61%, while Lakshadweep stood second with 83.43%, indicating strong retail equity preferences in smaller territories.

Among the major states, Maharashtra maintained its lead as the largest contributor, accounting for 40.54% of the total AAUM. It was followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal, with each contributing under 10%. Collectively, these five states represented 67.41% of the industry’s managed assets.

On a yearly basis, Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded the sharpest AAUM growth of 46.32%, followed by Mizoram at 38.46%. All states and Union Territories except Lakshadweep reported positive annual growth. Lakshadweep’s AAUM declined 39.96% YoY, while Goa registered the lowest positive expansion at 13.72%.

