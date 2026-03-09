Oil Rally Hits Dalal Street: Aviation, Paint Stocks Tumble as Brent Crosses $115

Selling pressure intensified across Dalal Street on Monday as a sharp spike in global crude oil prices rattled investor sentiment and triggered steep declines in sectors highly sensitive to fuel costs. The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by nearly 2,275 points, or roughly 2.8%, while the broader Nifty 50 struggled to hold the 23,800 mark, slipping close to 3% in intraday trade.

The weakness followed a dramatic rally in Brent Crude prices, which surged nearly 25% overnight to trade in the range of $115–$118 per barrel, amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The sudden surge in oil prices has triggered concerns over rising fuel costs, margin pressures across industries, and broader macroeconomic implications for oil-importing economies such as India.

Aviation Stocks Tumble as ATF Costs Threaten Margins

Aviation stocks emerged as the biggest casualties of the oil price spike, as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) typically accounts for nearly 35–40% of airline operating expenses. Any sustained increase in crude oil prices directly impacts airline profitability.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 7.2% in intraday trade, hitting one of the steepest declines on the benchmark indices. The stock slipped to an intraday low as investors priced in higher fuel costs and potential operational disruptions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Similarly, SpiceJet dropped nearly 8.1%, touching a fresh one-month low amid concerns that rising fuel expenses and elevated borrowing costs could further strain the airline’s already thin margins.

Apart from fuel costs, airlines are also facing operational challenges due to potential airspace disruptions and rerouting of flights around conflict zones. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz region could force airlines to adopt longer flight paths, increasing fuel consumption and operational costs

Paint Sector Slides as Raw Material Costs Rise

The oil price shock has also rippled through the paints and chemicals sector, where petroleum derivatives form a significant portion of raw material costs. Decorative paints manufacturers rely heavily on crude-linked inputs such as solvents and resins, making their profitability highly sensitive to fluctuations in crude prices.

Shares of Asian Paints declined over 4.5%, with the stock sliding close to ₹2,210, a level near its 52-week low. Analysts caution that if crude oil prices remain above $110 per barrel for an extended period, margin recovery for paint companies could remain under pressure for the next two quarters.

Higher crude prices typically increase the cost of petrochemical derivatives used in paint production, which in turn compresses operating margins unless companies pass on the higher costs to consumers.

Oil Marketing Companies Face Heavy Selling

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) also witnessed significant selling pressure as investors factored in the possibility that the government may not fully pass on higher crude prices to retail fuel prices.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited fell around 7.1%, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited dropped nearly 6.8%. Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation declined roughly 5.5% in intraday trade.

The sharp decline reflects investor concerns that OMCs could face margin pressures if the government delays retail fuel price revisions despite the sharp increase in crude prices.

Rupee Weakens, FII Outflows Rise

The surge in crude prices has also intensified macroeconomic concerns for India, which imports nearly 85–90% of its crude oil requirements. The spike in oil prices has triggered pressure on the currency market, with the Indian rupee weakening to around ₹92.30 against the US dollar, marking one of its lowest levels on record.

Higher oil prices increase the country’s import bill significantly. Market estimates suggest that every $1 increase in crude prices adds approximately ₹16,000 crore to India’s annual import bill. With crude rising nearly $25 in a single session, the potential impact on the import bill could exceed ₹4 lakh crore annually if elevated prices persist.

The rising macro risks have also triggered foreign investor outflows, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reportedly selling more than ₹6,000 crore worth of Indian equities during the early trading session.

Economists warn that a sustained rally in crude prices toward the $140–$150 per barrel range could widen India’s current account deficit (CAD) and increase inflationary pressures, complicating the monetary policy outlook for the Reserve Bank of India.