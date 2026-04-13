The sudden escalation in global energy prices has sent shockwaves through the Indian stock market. This has particularly affected companies where fuel or oil derivatives are primary cost drivers. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) were among the hardest hit in early trade on Monday, with BPCL trading at ₹288.15, down 3.74 percent, and HPCL falling 4.20 percent to ₹482.10 by 10:42 AM IST.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) followed, and slipped over 3 percent to trade at ₹168.45. Investors are increasingly concerned that elevated crude prices, with Brent futures currently at $102.29 and WTI at $104.24, will heavily compress marketing margins for these state-run refiners.

Aviation and Paint Sectors

The pain extended beyond the energy sector. It is hitting the aviation and paint industries with equal force. InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, saw its shares tumble 2.85 percent to ₹4,120.50 as the market anticipated a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices. Asian Paints slipped 4.01 percent to ₹2,265.80, while Berger Paints dropped 4.37 percent to ₹434.60. For paint and tyre makers, crude oil and its derivatives are essential raw materials. Therefore, a sustained rally above $100 per barrel is expected to inflate input costs and erode gross margins for the current quarter.

War Premium and Investor Fear

This broad-based decline across oil-sensitive stocks reflects a growing war premium being priced into Indian equities. The breakdown of peace talks in Islamabad and the subsequent US naval blockade of Iranian ports have created a high-volatility environment. India VIX has surged over 13 percent to 21.35. With the Nifty 50 shedding over 460 points and the Sensex tanking nearly 1,500 points to 76,065.26 in early trade, the sentiment on Dalal Street remains fragile. If the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz persists, the logistics and manufacturing sectors will likely see further downward pressure as the "Indian Basket" of crude hovers at levels that threaten to reignite domestic inflationary concerns.

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