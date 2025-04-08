Oil Stocks Shine: List Of OMC Shares That Zoomed On NSE, BSE Today

OMC Stocks Rally up to 4% as Government Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel | Image: AI generated

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) witnessed their stock prices jumping sharply on Monday, rising up to 4% during the initial trade. This follows the government's hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, giving a boost to market sentiment for these companies.

Why Are OMC Stocks Rising?

The rally is primarily because of the hike in fuel excise duty, which enhances margins for oil marketing companies. With international crude prices being soft now and consumer fuel prices stable, OMCs are likely to gain from improved profitability in the near term.

Market analysts call this step favourable for OMCs as it improves their revenue prospects. HPCL's shares increased 3.8%, BPCL increased 3.5%, and IOC was up almost 3.2% in early trade.

Government's Step on Excise Duty

The government has increased excise duty by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel, the official sources said, as it is required to live with fiscal deficit and global energy uncertainty.

Though the move will add to fuel prices, it provides the government with additional leeway for public expenditure prior to future elections, without raising retail fuel prices directly in the near term.

OMCs Stock Price Today



The surge indicates the optimism of investors that the recent policy shift will result in better margins for OMCs. As of 3:00 PM IST on April 8, 2025, shares of major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were trading higher after the government's increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

BPCL was at Rs 286.80 against its earlier closing of Rs 279.45 and opening price of Rs 281.00. HPCL was at Rs 358.35 against a prior close of Rs 345.50 and an opening price of Rs 348.00. IOC, on the other hand, was at Rs 131.51, up from a prior close of Rs 128.90 and an opening price of Rs 130.00.