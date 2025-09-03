'Oil Was Black Gold, Chips Are Diamonds...': PM Modi Unveils 10 Chip Projects Worth $18B At Semicon India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the second day of the fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre).

On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Semicon India - 2025', aimed at catalysing India's Semiconductor ecosystem and said the world trusts India and is ready to build the semiconductor future with the country.

Remarking that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said, 'Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds, ' the Prime Minister stated that oil shaped the previous century, and the fate of the world was determined by oil wells.

The global economy fluctuated based on how much petroleum was extracted from these wells. However, he emphasised that the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip. Though tiny in size, these chips possess the potential to accelerate global progress significantly.

PM Modi highlighted that the global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion, and in the coming years, it is expected to surpass $1 trillion. He expressed confidence that, given the pace at which India is advancing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market.

PM Modi recalled that in 2021, the Semicon India programme was launched, by 2023, India's first semiconductor plant had been approved, in 2024, several more plants received approval, and in 2025, five additional projects were cleared.

He said ten semiconductor projects are now underway, involving an investment of over eighteen billion dollars-more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The Prime Minister emphasised that this reflects the growing global trust in India.

Emphasising that in the semiconductor sector, speed matters, PM Modi said, "the shorter the time from file to factory, and the lesser the paperwork, the sooner wafer work can begin". He stressed that the government is working with this very approach.

Moreover, the National Single Window System has been implemented, enabling all approvals from both the Centre and States to be accessed on a single platform. As a result, investors have been freed from extensive paperwork, he noted.

Prime Minister highlighted that semiconductor parks are being developed across the country under a plug-and-play infrastructure model, which offers facilities such as land, power supply, port and airport connectivity, and access to a skilled worker pool.