Ola Electric Becomes India’s First EV Maker to Get Government Certification for Rare-Earth-Free Motor

Ola Electric has announced that it has become the first Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed ferrite motor, a rare-earth-free alternative to conventional permanent magnet motors. The move could reduce reliance on imported rare-earth materials, a key supply-chain concern for the growing electric vehicle sector.



The certification was issued by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), Tamil Nadu, after the motor underwent performance verification and power tests under AIS 041 standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Tests confirmed that the ferrite motor delivers comparable performance to rare-earth permanent magnet motors, across both 7 kW and 11 kW variants, according to the company statement.



The ferrite motor, first introduced at Ola’s ‘Sankalp 2025’ event in August, aims to maintain efficiency, durability, and performance while lowering manufacturing costs and minimizing exposure to international supply fluctuations.



Ola Electric plans to integrate the ferrite motor across its product lineup in the coming months. While the company leads India’s EV two-wheeler market, it faces increasing competition from players like Bajaj, TVS, and Ather Energy, all of whom are exploring innovations to reduce costs and dependence on imported materials.