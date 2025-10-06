Updated 6 October 2025 at 19:54 IST
Ola Electric Becomes India’s First EV Maker to Get Government Certification for Rare-Earth-Free Motor
Ola Electric shares recovered from early losses after the EV maker became India’s first to get government certification for its in-house ferrite motor, a rare-earth-free innovation aimed at reducing supply-chain risks and production costs.
Ola Electric has announced that it has become the first Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed ferrite motor, a rare-earth-free alternative to conventional permanent magnet motors. The move could reduce reliance on imported rare-earth materials, a key supply-chain concern for the growing electric vehicle sector.
The certification was issued by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), Tamil Nadu, after the motor underwent performance verification and power tests under AIS 041 standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Tests confirmed that the ferrite motor delivers comparable performance to rare-earth permanent magnet motors, across both 7 kW and 11 kW variants, according to the company statement.
The ferrite motor, first introduced at Ola’s ‘Sankalp 2025’ event in August, aims to maintain efficiency, durability, and performance while lowering manufacturing costs and minimizing exposure to international supply fluctuations.
Ola Electric plans to integrate the ferrite motor across its product lineup in the coming months. While the company leads India’s EV two-wheeler market, it faces increasing competition from players like Bajaj, TVS, and Ather Energy, all of whom are exploring innovations to reduce costs and dependence on imported materials.
Ola Electric, headquartered in Bengaluru, manufactures its vehicles and key components at the Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu and runs the Battery Innovation Centre, focusing on battery and cell technology research. With a network of over 4,000 stores and a direct-to-consumer model, it remains the largest company-owned EV experience network in India.
On Monday, shares of Ola Electric pared early losses after announcing the government’s certification for its in-house ferrite motor. The stock opened weak at Rs 51.75 on the BSE, touched the day’s low at the same level, and later traded at Rs 52.99, down 1.8%, valuing the company at about Rs 23,373 crore.
