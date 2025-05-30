Ola Electric Share Price: Bhavish Aggarwal’s Firm Drops 30% From IPO, Market Share Falls 29%, Losses Up 109% — Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has seen its share price fall 30% since its IPO. | Image: Republic Business

Ola Electric Share Price: Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, once the dominant force in India’s electric two-wheeler market, is now navigating a challenging phase.

The journey has taken a sharp turn from a stellar debut on the stock exchange to slipping market share and rising losses.

OLA Electric Stock Price Movements

The Ola Electric IPO had a price band of Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share. The shares were listed at Rs 76 on August 9, 2024. Since then, the stock has declined by about 30%, currently trading at Rs 53.24 — a loss of Rs 22.76 from the listing price.

The fall is even more stark compared to its 52-week high of Rs 157.53, marking a 66% decline or Rs 104.29 loss from the peak.

This significant erosion in market value reflects investor concerns around the company’s financials, execution challenges, and market positioning.

OLA Electric Q4 and FY25 Financials

In its latest quarterly results for Q4 FY25 (January to March 2025), Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crores in the fourth quarter, which is a rise of over 109% compared to the Rs 416 crores loss reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue took a hit as well, declining sharply to Rs 611 crores, compared to Rs 1,598 crores in Q4 FY24. For the full FY25, the company posted a net loss of Rs 2,276 crores, wider than the Rs 1,584 crores loss reported in FY24. Annual revenue also dropped to Rs 4,514 crores from Rs 5,010 crores last year.

Despite these setbacks, Ola Electric remains optimistic, stating that it is targeting profitability in FY26 by scaling revenue and improving operational leverage.

Market Share Under Pressure

Ola Electric has lost its leading position in the electric two-wheeler market. The company's market share dropped from 49.2% in May 2024 to 20% in May 2025, which is a decline of 29.2 percentage points over one year, according to Vahan portal data.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor now leads the segment with 25% market share and 19,451 registrations.

Bajaj Auto is in second place with a 22.6% market share and 17,167 registrations. Bajaj’s new affordable model, the Chetak 3503, is helping the company grow. Ola’s drop in market share shows it is struggling to keep up with rising competition.

Execution Delays in Battery Cell Manufacturing

Another challenge for Ola Electric lies in its lithium-ion cell manufacturing project. The company had allocated Rs 1,277 crore from its IPO proceeds to expand capacity from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh. However, as per ICRA, the funds remain unutilized, and execution delays are evident.

ICRA notes that while the 1.4 GWh phase (1a) is complete and ready for production of 4680 cells, commercial rollout has been delayed.

Homologation and internal testing are ongoing. The project still faces risks related to timely execution, demand fluctuations, supply chain issues, and technology obsolescence.

Still, ICRA acknowledges Ola’s track record of setting up large facilities (like the Ola Futurefactory) and says that captive demand and in-house R&D capabilities provide some cushion.

OLA Electric Share Price Target 2025

According to Trendlyne, analysts are cautious about Ola Electric. The average recommendation is to “Hold” the stock, with a target price of Rs 67, about 25% higher than the current price. The company doesn’t have a durability score, meaning it hasn’t shown consistent performance yet.

Its valuation score is just 11, which suggests the stock is expensive compared to others in the same sector. It ranks sixth among its peers in terms of value, behind companies like TVS Motor.