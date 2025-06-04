Ola Electric Stake Sale: Is Hyundai-Kia Exit A Red Flag For Bhavish Aggarwal's EV Firm?

Hyundai and Kia’s recent exit from Ola Electric has raised fresh concerns about the future of Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV startup. | Image: Republic Business

The exit of Hyundai Motor and the partial stake sale by Kia Corporation from Ola Electric have raised serious questions about the future of the Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric mobility company.

On Tuesday, the two South Korean automakers offloaded a combined Rs 689 crore worth of shares, just as Ola Electric grapples with widening losses and a rapidly shrinking market share.

Ola Electric is currently trading at Rs 49.70, marginally higher by 0.75% from its previous close of Rs 49.33. The stock opened at Rs 49.95 and touched an intraday high of Rs 50.10 and a low of Rs 48.81.

Hyundai sold its entire 2.47% stake, amounting to 10.88 crore shares, at Rs 50.70 per share, while Kia sold 2.71 crore shares at Rs 50.55 per share, trimming its holding (previously under 1%).

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius was the buyer, acquiring over 8.61 crore shares at Rs 50.55 each.

Ola Electric Q4 Results 2025

The financials paint a concerning picture. In Q4 FY25 (January–March 2025), Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore, more than double the Rs 416 crore loss in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly revenue also plummeted to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,598 crore—a drop of 61.7%. For the full FY25, net loss widened to Rs 2,276 crore from Rs 1,584 crore in FY24, and annual revenue declined to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 5,010 crore.

The company has attributed these losses to steep discounts aimed at countering rising competition. Ola Electric has also forecast weaker revenue in the coming quarters, but remains hopeful of achieving profitability in FY26 by increasing revenue and operational efficiency.

Ola Electric Market Share

However, the company is rapidly losing its hold on the electric two-wheeler market. Ola’s market share has plunged from 49.2% in May 2024 to 20% in May 2025—a 29.2 percentage point decline.

In contrast, TVS Motor now leads with 25% market share (19,451 registrations), and Bajaj Auto is close behind at 22.6% (17,167 registrations), aided by its new affordable Chetak 3503 model.

Ola Electric Stock Price Movement

The stock had dropped nearly 8% on Tuesday following news of these stake sales, as the deal prices were around 6% below Monday’s closing price. This significant offload by key investors signals a weakening confidence in the company’s near-term performance.