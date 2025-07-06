'On My Bucket List This December'—Anand Mahindra Reveals This Island He’s Dreaming Of Visiting—Details

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again captured the internet’s imagination with his travel enthusiasm. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Mahindra said he plans to visit Kadamakkudy, a scenic cluster of islands near Kochi, Kerala, often described as one of the most beautiful villages in the world.



“Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away,” Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



The tweet quickly sparked engagement, with many users responding with personal anecdotes, photos, and travel advice about the backwater haven.



One user, posting under the handle Volatility Volume and Value, offered a word of caution. “Please make sure to check the climate. Only during the rainy and cold seasons does this look good. In scorching heat, this place looks not even 50% as good as in the picture!”