'On My Bucket List This December'—Anand Mahindra Reveals This Island He’s Dreaming Of Visiting—Details

Updated 6 July 2025 at 16:57 IST
Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again captured the internet’s imagination with his travel enthusiasm. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Mahindra said he plans to visit Kadamakkudy, a scenic cluster of islands near Kochi, Kerala, often described as one of the most beautiful villages in the world.
“Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away,” Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The tweet quickly sparked engagement, with many users responding with personal anecdotes, photos, and travel advice about the backwater haven.
One user, posting under the handle Volatility Volume and Value, offered a word of caution. “Please make sure to check the climate. Only during the rainy and cold seasons does this look good. In scorching heat, this place looks not even 50% as good as in the picture!”
Also Read: 'Like Lord Shiva Holding the Poison' — Anand Mahindra Urges India To Contain Global Crisis Without Letting It Spread | Republic World
Another user, Sayantan Bhaumik, added context:“A cluster of fourteen scenic islands nestled in the backwaters of Kochi.”
Responding to the tweet, user Cyril shared a grounded view:
“These are mostly unsowed rice fields left like this during certain parts of the year. For about a quarter of Kerala, this landscape is fairly common.”
Despite the mixed commentary, Kadamakkudy remains widely admired for its serene natural beauty. Just 30 minutes from Kochi, it is a network of small islands bordered by paddy fields, mangroves, and tranquil lagoons. Traditional fishing techniques and quiet village life add to its charm, drawing nature lovers, photographers, and now, perhaps, one of India’s most influential business leaders.
This isn’t the first time Anand Mahindra has used his social media platform to spotlight hidden gems. Over the years, his thoughtful tweets have helped promote offbeat destinations and celebrate local innovation and talent across India.
His planned visit in December may bring fresh attention to Kadamakkudy and boost interest in sustainable tourism in the region.
Published 6 July 2025 at 16:55 IST