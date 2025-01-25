One and Only IPO in February 2025? Check Details

ArisInfra Solutions is the sole IPO scheduled for February 2025, making it the highlight of the month in the capital market. The company's public listing is set to attract attention as it aims to raise Rs 600 crore with shares priced between Rs 200-Rs 210. As February's only market debut, all eyes are on ArisInfra Solutions as it prepares to go public and make a significant mark in the construction and infrastructure industry.



Upcoming IPO: ArisInfra Solutions

The ArisInfra Solutions IPO opens for subscription on February 3, 2025, and closes on February 5, 2025. The company is offering equity shares worth ₹600 crore, with a price range of ₹200 to ₹210 per share. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE .

ArisInfra Solutions, founded in 2021, is a B2B platform that focuses on streamlining the procurement of construction materials. The company uses technology to transform the construction supply chain, offering products like steel (GI pipes, MS wires, TMT bars), cement, and construction chemicals. Between 2021 and 2024, ArisInfra delivered 10.35 million metric tonnes of materials, serving 2,133 customers across 963 pin codes in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

ArisInfra Solutions works with major clients, including Capacit’e Infraprojects, J Kumar Infraprojects, and Afcons Infrastructure. Its subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions, offers additional services like advisory, consultancy, and marketing for real estate developers. By leveraging technology and a strong client base, ArisInfra aims to digitize and simplify the construction material supply chain.





What Is IPO



An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a private company becomes public by offering its shares to the public for the first time. This helps the company raise funds by distributing equity shares, allowing investors to purchase these shares and become shareholders. As shareholders, they gain ownership rights in the company.

IPOs play a significant role in helping companies grow. They allow businesses to raise capital for expansion, new projects, or operational needs. Going public also enhances the company’s reputation and visibility in the market. After an IPO, companies can attract new employees, partners, and stakeholders, leading to greater brand awareness and opportunities for growth.



How to Subscribe to an IPO

Investors can subscribe to IPOs through three simple methods. The first method is using UPI. Open your Demat account app, such as Zerodha, Upstox, or Paytm Money, select the IPO, and apply using your UPI ID. Approve the mandate in your bank or UPI app before submitting the application.