'One Thing You Should Never Do If You're Offered A Big Job Which You're Not Ready For': Julie Sweet Decodes - Check Who She Is!

Julie Sweet in a podcast for Fortune with Alyson Shontell spoke in great detail about the one thing that one should never do when offered a big job they are not ready for.

But Who Is Julie Sweet?

Julie Sweet is chair as well as the chief executive officer of Accenture. She became the CEO of the company in September 2019 and assumed the additional position of chair in September 2021.

Previously she had served as chief executive officer of Accenture's business in North America, the company's largest geographic market.

Prior to that, she was Accenture's general counsel, secretary, and chief compliance officer for five years.

Before joining Accenture in 2010, Julie was a partner for 10 years in the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

What Should You Not Do On Landing Your Dream Job?

According to Julie Sweet, letting instincts of self-doubt kick in is the one thing that one should not do when an opportunity that you are not prepared for comes your way.

Julie Sweet, the CEO of Accenture said that she never thought that one day she would be running for the top job at her company as she did not fit in the traditional mould.

However, when her former boss asked if she was interested, Sweet did not let her instincts of self-doubt kick-in.

Instead, what she did was that she leaned on the advice of a former JPMorgan Chase exec who says never to question a promotion you don't feel ready for.

According to her, one can never know when someone's big break will come knocking. For her this big break came a month before she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2014, during a regular one-to-one with her boss-then-CEO of Accenture, Pierre Nanterme.

"At the end of the meeting, he closes his notebook and he pushes it aside, and he says to me, completely out of the blue… 'I think you could run this place someday,'" Sweet recalled.