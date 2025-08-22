'Online Gaming Bill To Recoginze e-Sports, Liabilities Only For....': Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, August 21, 2025, clearing the Union Cabinet and both Houses of Parliament under 72 hours, as the centre stands firm on battling with the harmful sideffects of real money games (RMGs).

The bill not only outlaws real-money games but it criminalises endorsements of the same by celebrities, athletes and social media influencers, and instutution helping with financial transactions of RMGs.

Deliberating on the Online Gaming Bill exclusively to Republic Media Network, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The Bill has two elements – first is promotion and second is regulation. The online gaming sector has three segments. First is e-sports that will be promoted through this bill. Second is online social games like chess, sudoku which will also be promoted. Third is online money games which is very harmful."

The law is now headed for President Droupadi Murmu’s desk for her assent, after which it will become an Act. This move proves a big blow to firms such as PokerBaazi, Dream11, and MPL key revenue-generating activity of pay-to-play stakes-based gaming.

Highlighting the basis for this strict action, he said, "Online money games are very harmful for our society. Families are breaking, and additction is noticed everywhere. WHO has classified it as a gaming disorder under the interntional classification of diseases. There is a pyschological issue which is happening beacuse of these games. There are so many cases of suicide new coming from partically every part of the country."

"So, it was very important to take some strict action against the online money gaming part of it. We have been engaged with the industry for over three and a half years. Attempts have been made to have a self regulation mechanism also, but that's not worked ," he said.

The public perception that gaming platforms were becoming a social liability similar to booze and drugs was already on the rise, however, when state administrations attempted at placing a ban it was struck down by courts.

Under this bill, people who provide online money gaming services, one's who promote and advertise them, and those helping them in financial transactions will face liabilities, said Vaishnaw.