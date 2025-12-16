Updated 16 December 2025 at 16:50 IST
Only BS-VI Vehicles From Outside Delhi to Be Allowed Entry From Thursday, Says Environment Minister Sirsa
Only BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside Delhi will be allowed entry into the national capital from Thursday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, as the government tightens pollution-control measures amid rising air quality concerns.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The Delhi government will allow only BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside the national capital to enter the city starting Thursday, Minister of Industries, Food & Supplies and Environment, Forest & Wild Life (Government of NCT of Delhi) Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, as authorities step up measures to curb worsening air pollution.
Addressing the media, Sirsa stated that the restriction is part of a “targeted enforcement” drive aimed at reducing vehicular emissions during periods of “deteriorating air quality”. The decision comes amid concerns over rising pollution levels, with vehicular exhaust continuing to remain one of the major contributors to Delhi’s air quality crisis.
“Vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring states must comply with BS-VI emission norms. Non-compliant vehicles will not be allowed entry and strict action will be taken against violators,” Sirsa said, adding that enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure seamless but “strict implementation” at border checkpoints.
The minister underlined that the move is not intended to inconvenience commuters but to “protect public health”, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. He noted that BS-VI vehicles emit significantly lower levels of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides compared to older BS-IV and pre-BS-IV vehicles.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'Can't Bring Down AQI Within 8-9 Months': Delhi Environment Minister Apologises As National Capital Grapples With Hazardous Air Quality | Republic World
Sirsa also appealed to neighbouring states and vehicle owners to cooperate with the authorities, stressing that pollution is a “regional problem” requiring collective responsibility. “This is not just about Delhi. Pollution travels across borders, and coordinated action is essential,” he said.
Officials said the restriction would be implemented alongside other ongoing measures, including intensified checks on polluting vehicles, dust-control drives at construction sites, and monitoring of industrial emissions. Traffic police and transport department teams will be deployed at major entry points to verify vehicle compliance using registration data and on-ground inspections.
Environmental experts have welcomed the move, saying that restricting older vehicles during high-pollution periods can offer short-term relief, though they caution that long-term solutions such as cleaner public transport and regional coordination remain critical.
Delhi’s air quality typically worsens during the winter months due to a combination of local emissions, meteorological conditions and stubble-burning smoke from neighbouring states. The government has indicated that further steps may be announced depending on how pollution levels evolve in the coming days
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 16:50 IST