Only BS-VI Vehicles From Outside Delhi to Be Allowed Entry From Thursday, Says Environment Minister Sirsa

The Delhi government will allow only BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside the national capital to enter the city starting Thursday, Minister of Industries, Food & Supplies and Environment, Forest & Wild Life (Government of NCT of Delhi) Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, as authorities step up measures to curb worsening air pollution.

Addressing the media, Sirsa stated that the restriction is part of a “targeted enforcement” drive aimed at reducing vehicular emissions during periods of “deteriorating air quality”. The decision comes amid concerns over rising pollution levels, with vehicular exhaust continuing to remain one of the major contributors to Delhi’s air quality crisis.



“Vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring states must comply with BS-VI emission norms. Non-compliant vehicles will not be allowed entry and strict action will be taken against violators,” Sirsa said, adding that enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure seamless but “strict implementation” at border checkpoints.



The minister underlined that the move is not intended to inconvenience commuters but to “protect public health”, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. He noted that BS-VI vehicles emit significantly lower levels of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides compared to older BS-IV and pre-BS-IV vehicles.

