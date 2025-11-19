Republic World
  • Op Sindoor Fallout: Air India Knocks At PMO Door for China Route, Rs 4,000-Cr Relief Amid Soaring Losses

Updated 19 November 2025 at 12:07 IST

Op Sindoor Fallout: Air India Knocks At PMO Door for China Route, Rs 4,000-Cr Relief Amid Soaring Losses

Air India has sought urgent government support under ‘Operation Sindoor’ and asked for permission to use Chinese airspace to reduce heavy losses caused by detours around Pakistan. The PMO will take a final call today as the airline seeks a ₹4,000-crore subsidy to offset fuel and crew-time costs.

Gunjan Rajput
Air India Flights Canceled: Leh Airport Runway Shuts Due To Bad Weather
Air India | Image: ANI
Air India’s urgent plea for government support under ‘Operation Sindoor’ has reached the Prime Minister’s Office, with a meeting starting today at 11:30 am and currently underway. The airline has formally requested a Rs 4,000-crore subsidy and approval to use Chinese airspace, citing mounting operational losses following Pakistan’s airspace closure.

Why Air India Says Losses Are Rising
According to senior airline officials, detours around Pakistan, introduced after the Pahalgam terror attack, have forced flights to take longer routes. This has triggered “massive fuel and crew-time losses,” especially on long-haul international sectors. Air India is currently the only Indian carrier seeking government compensation for these disruptions.

PMO Calls Key Meeting Under Operation Sindoor
The PMO has convened a high-level review under Operation Sindoor, bringing in senior officers from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, and other departments.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson will attend the meeting, sources mentioned. 
 


