OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Gives Shoutout To This Indian Startup, Buys Crib Priced At $1,999

Tech billionaire and CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman has given a shoutout to an Indian startup online for its baby products and has bought a crib priced at $1,999 from the company.

Sam Altman took to X to give a big thumbs up to a smart crib designed by Bengaluru entrepreneur Radhika Patil.

The OpenAI CEO, praised Radhika Patil's startup, Cradlewise, on the social media platform X on Monday.

Altman in his post on X called the crib one of the few baby products that he and his partner actually found worth buying, "We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed," he added while recommending a cradlewise crib "and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need."

Re-sharing his post, Radhika responded, "Thanks for loving us @sama. The AI god's trust in the smarts of @cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more [sleep]."

Cradlewise

The startup Cradlewise was founded in 2016 by Radhika Patil and her husband, Bharath Patil and it operates in both the United States and India.

The focus of the company is on tech-based solutions to help babies as well as parents sleep better.

The entrepreneur-couple brought the idea of a smart crib to life, first in Bengaluru and later the couple moved to the US to launch it there with their two kids during the pandemic.

The crib is priced at approximately $1,999 in the US and Rs 1.5 lakh in India, and it comes with a built-in monitor, soothing music, and a gentle bouncing motion that activates when the baby stirs, helping calm them before they start crying.