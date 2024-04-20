Advertisement

OpenAI enters India: OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has taken its first step into the Indian market by hiring Pragya Misra as its inaugural employee in the country. This decision comes amidst India's ongoing elections, with potential implications for AI regulations, as reported by news agency Bloomberg.

Misra's new role

Pragya Misra, with previous experience at Truecaller AB and Meta Platforms Inc., has been appointed as the head of government relations for OpenAI in India. Her responsibilities will include overseeing public policy affairs and forming partnerships for the Microsoft Corporation-backed company. Misra is set to assume her role by the end of this month.



This move by OpenAI reflects the company's recognition of the importance of navigating India's regulatory landscape for AI. The aim is to establish conducive regulations for AI development, considering India's potential as an important market. However, the process is complicated by existing laws that protect indigenous companies.

Academic credentials of Misra

Misra holds an MBA from the International Management Institute and has a commerce degree from Delhi University, along with a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.



Reports from last year also indicated OpenAI's collaboration with Rishi Jaitly, former head of Twitter India, who serves as a senior advisor to facilitate discussions with the government on AI policy. This collaboration highlights OpenAI's approach to engaging with policymakers and regulators.

OpenAI eyes India

In addition to Misra's hiring, OpenAI is exploring the possibility of establishing a local team in India, indicating a long-term commitment to the market. Despite lacking an official base in India, apart from a recent trademark acquisition, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to New Delhi last year hinted at potential opportunities for the company in India. However, no official announcements were made during Altman's visit.

