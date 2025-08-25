ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Hiring In India: Check Job Details, Hiring Requirements & Key Details

ChatGPT parent OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year. | Image: Reuters/Freepik

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, is set to expand its footprint in India with the opening of its first office in New Delhi later this year. The move underscores the company’s growing focus on India, which has emerged as its second-largest user base globally.

As part of the expansion, OpenAI has opened applications for senior sales leadership positions. According to listings on the company’s careers portal, the roles include Account Director – Digital Natives, Account Director – Large Enterprise, and Account Director – Strategics.

As per the postings, the positions require extensive experience in enterprise and software sales. The Digital Natives role seeks candidates with a minimum of seven years’ experience in SaaS or software platform sales, while the Large Enterprise position calls for at least 10 years of experience in enterprise sales. The Strategics role, meanwhile, is aimed at senior professionals with 14 years or more in sales leadership, focused on managing strategic partnerships.

OpenAI’s decision to open an India office comes amid a surge in AI adoption across sectors such as education, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company’s tools, particularly ChatGPT, have seen widespread usage among India’s digital-native population, prompting the push for a local presence to better serve clients and collaborators.

In June this year, OpenAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government-backed IndiaAI Mission to promote AI education and research. As part of the agreement, the company will launch the OpenAI Academy, offering AI learning resources in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages.