Updated 25 August 2025 at 18:31 IST
ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Hiring In India: Check Job Details, Hiring Requirements & Key Details
OpenAI is expanding in India with its first New Delhi office and is hiring senior sales leaders, including Account Directors for Digital Natives, Large Enterprises, and Strategic Partnerships. The move also includes AI education initiatives through the OpenAI Academy in collaboration with IndiaAI Mission.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, is set to expand its footprint in India with the opening of its first office in New Delhi later this year. The move underscores the company’s growing focus on India, which has emerged as its second-largest user base globally.
As part of the expansion, OpenAI has opened applications for senior sales leadership positions. According to listings on the company’s careers portal, the roles include Account Director – Digital Natives, Account Director – Large Enterprise, and Account Director – Strategics.
As per the postings, the positions require extensive experience in enterprise and software sales. The Digital Natives role seeks candidates with a minimum of seven years’ experience in SaaS or software platform sales, while the Large Enterprise position calls for at least 10 years of experience in enterprise sales. The Strategics role, meanwhile, is aimed at senior professionals with 14 years or more in sales leadership, focused on managing strategic partnerships.
OpenAI’s decision to open an India office comes amid a surge in AI adoption across sectors such as education, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company’s tools, particularly ChatGPT, have seen widespread usage among India’s digital-native population, prompting the push for a local presence to better serve clients and collaborators.
In June this year, OpenAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government-backed IndiaAI Mission to promote AI education and research. As part of the agreement, the company will launch the OpenAI Academy, offering AI learning resources in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages.
According to the company, the initiative is aimed at students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small businesses,. OpenAI also announced that 50 startups or fellows identified by the IndiaAI Mission will receive API credits worth up to $100,000 to support AI-driven innovation.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 18:30 IST