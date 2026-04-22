OpenAI In Talks To Commit Up To $1.5 Billion To Private Equity Joint Venture
Artificial intelligence major OpenAI is set to commit up to $1.5 billion to a new joint venture with private equity firms, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Artificial intelligence (AI) major OpenAI is set to commit up to $1.5 billion to a new joint venture with private equity firms, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
OpenAI will commit an initial $500 million of its equity into the joint venture - internally named 'DeployCo'- which will be valued at $10 billion as part of a funding round expected to close in early May, FT noted.
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