OpenAI to Access Up to 1 GW AI Compute Capacity Through Tata Group

OpenAI has partnered with the Tata Group as part of its global Stargate initiative to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to develop large-scale AI compute capacity in India.

Under the arrangement, Tata Consultancy Services will provide AI-ready data centre infrastructure to OpenAI through its HyperVault platform. The initial phase involves 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with provisions to scale up to 1 gigawatt (GW) in subsequent phases.

The infrastructure is intended to support high-intensity AI workloads, including training and inference of large-scale artificial intelligence models.

India Positioned As A Key Market For AI Compute

The partnership comes amid rising demand for AI compute capacity in India, driven by increased enterprise adoption and expanding use of generative AI tools. OpenAI has identified India as one of its fastest-growing user markets globally, with over 100 million weekly users of ChatGPT.

The Stargate initiative is OpenAI’s global programme focused on building AI-specific data centres capable of supporting next-generation AI systems. The initiative involves partnerships with infrastructure providers to ensure access to reliable, high-capacity compute resources across key regions.

As part of the broader collaboration, OpenAI is expected to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across multiple Tata Group companies. The rollout aims to enable AI-based productivity tools for internal operations and enterprise clients. TCS and OpenAI will also work together on developing AI solutions tailored for sectors including financial services, retail, manufacturing, and consumer services, leveraging TCS’s industry expertise alongside OpenAI’s model capabilities.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said, “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future.” Following the announcement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries.”

Expansion Roadmap

The planned scale-up to 1 GW positions the Tata-OpenAI partnership among the largest proposed AI infrastructure developments in India. The facilities will be designed to meet requirements related to data security, latency, and enterprise-grade AI workloads.

Further details regarding timelines, locations, and investment size are expected to be announced as the project progresses.