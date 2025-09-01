OpenAI To Open New Data Centre In India To Expand Stargate AI Infra - Key Details

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The Microsoft backed AI major has formally registered as a legal entity in India and initiated recruitment of a local team.

Last month, OpenAI announced three job openings for its operations in India including Account Director, Digital Natives; Account Director, Large Enterprise; and Account Director, Strategic.

In August, the company said it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.

The intent to create a massive scale data centre signals a pushing the pedal on OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Sam Altman led OpenAI recently launched its most affordable subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month, which aims to make the service accessible to millions of internet users across the country.

The location and timeline of OpenAI’s proposed India project remain uncertain, Bloomberg reported, adding that CEO Sam Altman may announce the facility during his visit to the country in September.

On the other hand, the company’s continuous growth has not been without challenges as it currently faces legal hurdles in India, with certain media outlets and publishers alleging that their content was used to train AI models without consent. OpenAI has reportedly denied these claims.

However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the India office launch as an initial step towards creating “AI for India, and with India,” noting the importance of a local team in shaping solutions catering to the needs of the south Asian country.