OpenAI to Test Ads in ChatGPT as It Seeks New Revenue Streams

OpenAI will begin testing advertisements inside ChatGPT in a bid to boost revenue, the company said, as it looks to reduce reliance on subscriptions and support the rising costs of operating large-scale artificial intelligence models.

The advertising trials will roll out in the United States in the coming weeks and will be limited to users on ChatGPT’s free tier and the lower-priced “Go” plan, according to people familiar with the matter. Users on paid plans, including Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise, will not see ads.

Ads To Remain Separate From AI Responses

OpenAI has said advertisements will be clearly labelled and displayed separately from chatbot responses, and will not influence how ChatGPT answers user queries. The company has also stated it will not sell or share individual conversation data with advertisers.

Ads will not appear alongside sensitive topics such as health, politics, or mental health, and will not be shown to users under the age of 18.

Why OpenAI Is Turning To Ads?

The move reflects growing pressure on OpenAI to generate additional revenue as demand for AI services accelerates. Training and running advanced AI models requires massive computing infrastructure, driving up operational costs.

ChatGPT has hundreds of millions of weekly users globally, but only a fraction pay for subscriptions. Advertising offers OpenAI a way to monetise its large free user base without raising prices or restricting access.

The company has previously relied on paid subscriptions and enterprise licensing deals as its primary revenue sources.

A Shift From OpenAI’s Earlier Stance

OpenAI’s decision marks a notable shift from its earlier reluctance to introduce ads into ChatGPT. Executives had previously emphasised subscription-based models to avoid potential conflicts between advertising and user trust.

The ad testing phase will help OpenAI assess user response before deciding whether to expand advertising more broadly or introduce it in additional markets.

Broader Industry Context

OpenAI’s move comes as competition intensifies among AI companies, with rivals also exploring ways to monetise generative AI tools at scale. Advertising has long been a dominant revenue model for consumer internet platforms, but its introduction into conversational AI raises new questions around user experience and trust.