Opening Bell: BSE Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher On May 2 Amid Global Cues; Sensex Rises 500 Points, Nifty Nears 24,430

Market breadth was mixed, with 807 shares advancing, 640 declining, and 154 remaining unchanged.



Despite the green start, sentiment remained muted as investors braced for a day heavy on earnings reports and ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan .

“FIIs have infused nearly Rs 37,500 crore over the last 10 sessions, lending strong support to the ongoing uptrend,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet. She added that April’s sharp 18% drop in crude oil prices helped alleviate inflation concerns, while the rupee’s 1.2% appreciation over the past two months has strengthened macroeconomic confidence.



April Ends on a Weak Note Despite Monthly Gains

The enthusiasm seen at the start of April faded in its final trading session. On April 30, the Sensex fell 190 points to close at 80,097.29, while the Nifty slipped 38.55 points to 24,297.40, dragged down by escalating border tensions.



Yet, April delivered a strong monthly performance, with the Nifty gaining 3.5%, propelled by robust foreign institutional inflows, a softer rupee, and lower oil prices.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty emerged as the top performer on April 30, rising 2%, even as broader indices reflected caution. The Nifty Media and PSU Bank indices dropped 2% each, and the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively — signaling unease among retail investors.



Among Nifty 50 stocks, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers. On the losing end were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Motors, and SBI.



Technical Outlook: Nifty Faces Key Resistance Levels

Despite bullish undertones, analysts expect near-term consolidation.

“While the broader trend remains positive, the Nifty is facing stiff resistance between 24,350–24,400. A breakout above this range could trigger the next rally toward 24,800,” said Sugandha Sachdeva.



Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, added, “On the daily charts, the Nifty is consolidating in the range of 23,900–24,500 for the last five sessions. Minor pullbacks to 24,200–24,100 can be seen as buying opportunities. We maintain a positive stance with an upside target of 24,550.”



US Wall Street Recovers Amid Tech Volatility

Overnight, US stocks posted gains, with investors shrugging off earlier tariff concerns.

Dow Jones rose 83.60 points (0.21%) to 40,752.96

S&P 500 added 0.63% to 5,604.14

Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.52% to 17,710.74

