Opening Bell: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Open Lower After Six Sessions Of Gains
India's equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday after six consecutive sessions of gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic releases that would offer cues on whether the Federal Reserve cuts rates next month.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.25% to 25,951.55, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.23% to 84,758.64 as of 9:21 a.m. IST.
All 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.
The benchmarks climbed roughly 2% over the last six sessions, supported by an earnings season that had no major disappointments, strong domestic inflows, and the end of the U.S. government shutdown. The indexes now sit about 1.3% below their record highs reached in September 2024.
Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, while Asian markets fell 1.6% on fading hopes of a U.S. rate cut in December ahead of key data releases in the U.S., including the September jobs reading.
