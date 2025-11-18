Opening Bell: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Open Lower After Six Sessions Of Gains

India's equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday after six consecutive sessions of gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic releases that would offer cues on whether the Federal Reserve cuts rates next month.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.25% to 25,951.55, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.23% to 84,758.64 as of 9:21 a.m. IST.

All 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

The benchmarks climbed roughly 2% over the last six sessions, supported by an earnings season that had no major disappointments, strong domestic inflows, and the end of the U.S. government shutdown. The indexes now sit about 1.3% below their record highs reached in September 2024.

