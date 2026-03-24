Opening Bell: Sensex Opens 1.46% Higher, Nifty Up 335.70 Points

In the backdrop of deescalation in the Middle East crisis, the Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday's trading session.

The Sensex rose 1,062.38 points or 1.46 percent at 73,758.77, while Nifty was up 335.70 points or 1.49 percent at 22,848.35.

All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps added 1.6% each.

This comes amid Asian indices majorly trading in green with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading 0.8% higher in early session. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% to 5,439.39, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 1.1% to 24,656.59.

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Key Triggers Behind Sensex, Nifty Rebound

The domestic market indices gained, following the broader trend witnessed across its Asian peers after US President signalled at diplomatic talks between Iran, and the US. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose up to 2% while Bank Nifty was trading nearly 2% higher. Asian stocks were up 0.7%, while Brent crude oil hovered around $100 per barrel.

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Meanwhile, rupee opened at 93.64 versus the USD, after settling at 93.9750 in the previous session.

India's volatility index declined over 4% to the 25.60 level, its highest since early June 2024.

Oil prices cooled off on Monday after the US President Donald Trump said the US would pause strikes against Iran energy and power infrastructure for five days amid talks to end the West Asia conflict.

Brent crude swiftly fell as much as 10% on Monday, March 23, later settling around 8% lower at nearly under 104 dollars per barrel.