Operation Sindoor: 200+ Flights Cancelled, 18 Airports Closed Temporarily

More than 200 flights have been cancelled and as many as 18 airports in the northern and western part of India have been closed temporarily, due to airspace restrictions that have been imposed as India carried out "calculated and restricted" missile attacks on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan as well as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), early Wednesday morning.

Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air, as well as certain foreign carriers, have cancelled services to and from several airports.

IndiGo itself has cancelled more than 165 flights.

Why Are These Flights Being Cancelled?

Flights are getting cancelled due to the missile strikes that have been carried out by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan earlier today. This has triggered a temporary shut-down of certain airspace zones and airports.

In a post on X, Air India said that the flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot - are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on May 10 after a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports.

Additionally, IndiGo had also announced the cancellation of 165 domestic flights from various airports, including Amritsar and Srinagar, due to ongoing airspace restrictions. The airline said that in the wake of the current situation, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, and Jodhpur have been cancelled for the day.

Further, SpiceJet has also stated that several airports in northern India including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar are closed till any further notice.