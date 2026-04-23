Oracle's India Arm Share Rallies 8% After Net Profit Jumped 30.7% YoY

Oracle Share Price: The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software rallied as much as 8% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 8,779 apiece on Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong Q4FY26 results.

Oracle Financial Services Software Q4 Results

In Q4FY26, the financial and insurance tech major reported a 30.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 842 crore, while the revenue increased 20.3% to Rs 2,065 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit jumped 38.1% and revenue grew 5.1%. The company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share.

EBIT rose 29.5% to Rs 1,040.9 crore, while margins surged from 41.7% to 51.2% in the previous quarter, signalling improved operating leverage and efficiency gains.

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The products segment remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 21% to Rs 1,871 crore, while the services business posted a relatively modest 11% increase to Rs 194 crore.

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The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share for FY26, underlining strong cash generation during the quarter.

On the Q4 results, Makarand Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Oracle Financial Services Software, noted the company has been benefiting from strong demand for its cloud offerings and AI-led solutions, particularly across banking and financial services.