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  • Oracle Workforce Shrinks by 21,000 Employees Following Restructuring & AI Adoption Efforts; Capex Projected at $70 Billion

Oracle Workforce Shrinks by 21,000 Employees Following Restructuring & AI Adoption Efforts; Capex Projected at $70 Billion

Oracle’s total workforce declined by 13%, or roughly 21,000 employees, during fiscal 2026 due to extensive company restructuring and the broader adoption of AI across its operations. According to its annual report, the tech giant spent $1.84 billion on severance and exit costs.

Thomson Reuters
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Oracle's total workforce declined 13%
Oracle's total workforce declined 13% | Image: Reuters

Oracle's total workforce declined 13%, or about 21,000 employees, in fiscal 2026, as the cloud computing giant continued restructuring ​its business, partly driven by the adoption of AI across ‌its operations.

The company had a total workforce of 141,000 as of May 31, 2026, compared with about 162,000 as of the same period last year, according to its ​annual report released on Monday.

Oracle spent $1.84 billion in severance payments and ​other exit costs related to the restructuring activities in fiscal ⁠2026, significantly higher than the $374 million spent in the previous fiscal year, ​the filing showed. 

It also said in its filing that the workforce adjustments were ​in response to various factors, including management and product changes, performance issues, strategic shifts and acquisitions.

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The decline in the workforce follows multiple reports earlier this year about Oracle ​cutting thousands of jobs. The company did not respond to a Reuters ​request for comment.

Worries are quickly mounting over job losses due to AI disruption, as 196 ‌tech ⁠companies laid off more than 119,800 employees so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking sector-wide job cuts.

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A smaller player in the cloud-computing industry for a long time, Oracle has in recent months signed massive ​data-center deals with ​OpenAI and Meta ⁠to compete more forcefully with rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft.

However, unlike these tech giants who fund their substantial ​outlays through large cash flows, Oracle has had to ​resort to ⁠burning cash and issuing debt. Shares of the company were down about 10% this year.

Oracle said earlier this month that it expects net capital expenditure of around $70 ⁠billion ​in its current fiscal year. To fund ​that, it will raise another $40 billion in debt and equity, including a previously announced $20 billion stock ​issuance.

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Published By:
 Shourya Jha
Published On: