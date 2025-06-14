Oswal Pumps IPO: Know GMP, Listing Price, Price band, Lot Size And Key Details

Updated 14 June 2025 at 12:50 IST
Solar pump manufacturer Oswal Pumps Limited, which opened its Rs 1,387.34 crore IPO on June 13, 2025, has seen decent investor interest on Day 1, clocking 42% subscription, according to data available on the NSE. The IPO closes for subscription on June 17, 2025.
Oswal Pumps GMP Today
As per the market tracker website, the grey market premium (GMP) today (June 14, 2025) is Rs 45, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 659 (₹614 cap price + ₹45 GMP), translating to a potential listing gain of 7.33%. The listing is tentatively scheduled for June 20, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.
Oswal Pumps IPO Details and Price Band
The public issue is a book-built IPO consisting of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares worth Rs 890 crore, and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.81 crore shares amounting to Rs 497.34 crore. The price band is Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share.
Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 24 equity shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 14,016. However, to improve allocation chances in the event of oversubscription, experts recommend applying at the cut-off price, pushing the investment to approximately Rs 14,736.
Oswal Pumps IPO Lead Managers
The IPO is managed by reputed book-running lead managers, including IIFL Capital Services Limited, Axis Capital Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.
About Oswal Pumps IPO
Incorporated in 2003, Oswal Pumps Limited manufactures and distributes a wide range of pumps for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use. The portfolio includes solar pumps, submersible pumps, monoblock pumps, sewage pumps, and electric motors, among others. This IPO marks a major step in the company’s growth trajectory amid rising demand for energy-efficient water management solutions.
