Oswal Pumps IPO: Know GMP, Listing Price, Price band, Lot Size And Key Details

Oswal Pumps IPO Details and Price Band

The public issue is a book-built IPO consisting of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares worth Rs 890 crore, and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.81 crore shares amounting to Rs 497.34 crore. The price band is Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share.



Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 24 equity shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 14,016. However, to improve allocation chances in the event of oversubscription, experts recommend applying at the cut-off price, pushing the investment to approximately Rs 14,736.



Oswal Pumps IPO Lead Managers

The IPO is managed by reputed book-running lead managers, including IIFL Capital Services Limited, Axis Capital Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.



About Oswal Pumps IPO

Incorporated in 2003, Oswal Pumps Limited manufactures and distributes a wide range of pumps for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use. The portfolio includes solar pumps, submersible pumps, monoblock pumps, sewage pumps, and electric motors, among others. This IPO marks a major step in the company’s growth trajectory amid rising demand for energy-efficient water management solutions.

