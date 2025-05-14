'Our Style Of Money Management...' - Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Highlights Importance Of Long-Term Investing

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, took to social media to express her satisfaction as the Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund was recognised for its strong 10-year track record — a reflection of the fund's steadfast investment approach.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta noted, “I am very happy to see Edel Flexi highlighted for its 10Y track record. Our style of money management is more process and consistency focused, so schemes rarely look great on 1Y metrics, but usually do on 10Y and rolling returns. Thank you”

Her remarks speak to the fund house’s philosophy of prioritising discipline, consistency, and long-term value creation over chasing short-term returns.

The Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund, which follows a flexible investment strategy across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, has demonstrated resilience and stability over the past decade, often outperforming peers on rolling return metrics.

Gupta’s comments have drawn praise from industry watchers and investors alike, with many viewing them as a “timely reminder” of the importance of “long-term thinking” in mutual fund investing.

Radhika Gupta, who is an Indian business executive is Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management. She started at the company as business head of multi-strategy funds and was responsible for setting the strategic direction for the team’s investment, distribution and platform.

Notably, she is India’s only female head of a major asset manager and has set up the country's first domestic hedge fund. A YouTube video of one of her talks, titled “The Girl With a Broken Neck”, has been viewed more than 110,000 times.