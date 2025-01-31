Over 1.18 Crore Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-Urban Scheme, Survey Report

New Delhi: A total of 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned to beneficiaries of The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), the Economic Survey 2024-25 said on Friday.

The government launched PMAY-U in 2015 to provide permanent housing in urban areas. In September 2024, PMAY-U 2.0 was launched to assist an additional one crore households.

"As of November 25, 2024, a total of 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned, with 1.14 crore grounded and over 89 lakh completed," the pre-budget document for the 2024-25 fiscal said.

Currently, 29 states and union territories have signed agreements to implement PMAY-U 2.0, with approval having been granted for 6 lakh houses in FY25.

Sharing details on urban infrastructure, the document further said metro rail and rapid rail transit systems are operational or under construction in 29 cities across India, with 1,010 kilometres currently operational in 23 cities and an additional 980 kilometres underway.

As of January 5, 2025, 62.7 kms were operationalised in FY25, and the daily ridership reached 10.2 million.

These systems have led to considerable savings in emissions, time, vehicle operating costs, accidents and infrastructure maintenance.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme was launched in 2015 to focus on improving urban water management in 500 cities.

As a result, tap water coverage has increased to 70 per cent, and sewerage coverage has risen to 62 per cent. The mission has created or augmented water treatment capacity of 4,649 million litres per day and developed 2,439 parks, adding 5,070 acres of green space.

In 2021, AMRUT 2.0 was introduced to expand coverage to all statutory towns and cities, with an allocation of Rs 2.77 lakh crore from FY22 to FY26. This phase so far has initiated 8,923 projects worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

AMRUT 2.0 actively involves self-help groups and promotes innovative technologies.

As of 13 January 2025, 8,058 projects worth 1.64 lakh crore have been proposed, with 7,479 projects worth 1.50 lakh crore completed under the Smart Cities Mission launched in 2015.

About 1.38 lakh real estate projects and 95,987 real estate agents have been registered under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority as of January 6, 2025.

Around 1.38 lakh complaints have been disposed of by the RERA across the country, the survey said.