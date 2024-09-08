sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:05 IST, September 8th 2024

75% of over 1,400 complaints filed in Sugamya Bharat app resolved: Data

The RTI response revealed that 647 complaints were received in the 2021-22 period, of which 567 were resolved. The following year, 530 complaints were lodged and 391 resolved. The app recorded 264 complaints in 2023-24 while 123 were addressed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sugamya Bharat app
Sugamya Bharat app | Image: Vikaspedia
